Preferred Movers NH
Moving companies in North Hampton
    When you are moving to New Hampshire, and looking for moving companies in NH, you only want the best – right? Well, the best is finally here! Meet Preferred Movers NH! We are the NH movers who will take care of every part of your move! Whether it is moving your items, packing them or finding that perfect storage unit where you can leave them for a time! What’s more, we can tackle both residential and commercial moves – so all your moving needs will be met! Whether you are moving locally or long-distance, you cannot go wrong with Preferred Movers NH!


    Services
    • local movers nh
    • long distance movers new hampshire
    • movers concord nh
    • movers dover nh
    • movers exeter nh
    • movers hampton nh
    • movers in nh
    • movers kingston nh
    • movers newburyport ma movers
    • north hampton nh
    • movers portsmouth nh
    • movers salisbury ma
    • moving companies in massachusetts
    • moving companies maine
    • moving companies nh
    • moving services nh
    • packing services nh
    • piano movers nh
    • storage north hampton nh
    • storage units north hampton nh
    Service areas
    North Hampton
    Address
    136 Lafayette Rd
    03862 North Hampton
    United States
    +1-6033792272 www.preferred-movers.com

    Reviews

    Lingua Wriggler
    Great guys, great work, great service. Thanks guys.
    about 2 months ago
    Marlane Bernardo
    After 15 moves in 30+ years...including Overseas... we've seen it all. We know our home in New Hampshire was NOT an "easy" pack. We have a lot of stuff! The team of packers got it all taken care of without a hitch. They arrived on time. Stayed late and worked until the job was complete. Very polite, asked questions, brought things to our attention such as, medicine we had forgotten to pack. They worked very well as a team! And were respectful of each other, our home and our belongings. And as I am sure Jon and Jim shared, the unpack was an absolute bear! I do not know how Jon and Jim got it all done, but they are truly the greatest movers ever! I could not be more appreciative or thankful for their professionalism and bottomless energy that got the job done. Again, arrived on time. very polite, stayed focused. They were respectful of us and our new home. They worked as a team. These two men deserve a medal!! Five Stars is simply not enough! Thank you each again for bringing your "A" game. I am very thankful Preferred Movers took care of us from beginning to end.
    about 1 year ago
    Jonathan
    I had never used movers to move out of any of my previous homes before and I feel like I lucked out with preferred movers NH. They moved us from New Hampshire to North Carolina with no issues and great professionalism. Everyone I dealt with at Preferred Movers was easy going, polite and responsive. The whole process from moving out to moving in was very easy. Everything gets inventoried and packaged with care. All of our items were delivered undamaged. I would like to call out Jon our driver for being hardworking, responsive, and a great guy to work with - Jon was our driver + one of our movers on load out and drove the truck down to North Carolina for move in and helped unload. Michael (Aka Hercules) on our load out was a hard worker as well. To further demonstrate Jon's work ethic his truck had a mechanical failure a block away from our new townhouse in North Carolina. He then had to rent a u-haul to shuttle our items from the original truck to our new place. If you're worried about a company not following through or taking care of your items -- THIS IS NOT THAT COMPANY! -- THEY WERE EXTREMELY HARD WORKING AND TOOK GREAT CARE WITH EVERYTHING!!! Thanks for making our first moving experience great Preferred Movers! Jon
    about 1 year ago
