Midwest Mold Prevention is a small family business of property damage remediation professionals serving the South Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana region. With over twenty years in business our goal is simple "providing effective mold remediation and preventative solutions for our commercial and residential clients." Operating as a small family business we are able to provide affordable services that cover the all the steps in a successful remediation project. We start by addressing the many issues that cause microbial growth and work our way through our intensive cleaning process that includes an effective range of antimicrobial disinfectants, stain removing treatments, and preventative sealants. All of our work comes warrantied after project completion with the addition of an antimicrobial sealant. We are a BBB+ registered, licensed, and insured small business.