Midwest Mold Removal
Home Builders in Fenton
Reviews (14)
    Midwest Mold Prevention is a small family business of property damage remediation professionals serving the South Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana region. With over twenty years in business our goal is simple "providing effective mold remediation and preventative solutions for our commercial and residential clients." Operating as a small family business we are able to provide affordable services that cover the all the steps in a successful remediation project. We start by addressing the many issues that cause microbial growth and work our way through our intensive cleaning process that includes an effective range of antimicrobial disinfectants, stain removing treatments, and preventative sealants. All of our work comes warrantied after project completion with the addition of an antimicrobial sealant. We are a BBB+ registered, licensed, and insured small business.

    Services
    • Mold Removal Services
    • Water Dryout Services
    • Water Damage Restoration Services
    • Air Quality Testing Services
    • Mold Remediation Services
    • Mold Treatment Services
    • Mold Abatement Services
    Service areas
    Fenton
    Address
    1055 Gravois Rd
    63026 Fenton
    United States
    +1-3146981120 www.midwestmoldremoval.com
    Reviews

    Mel B
    First week of December we had an unexpected water leak into our basement. What I thought was a leaking dishwasher turned out to be chronically leaking pipes and it was confirmed we had a large build up of black mold underneath the floor. While I wish mold mitigation and removal was not money I would ever have to spend, it is hands down the best money I have ever spent. The team assessed the area, tore out the damaged material, and safely mitigated the mold, returning our home to a "health" state of being. I cannot say enough how thankful I am for the team and how wonderful they were to work with.
    6 months ago
    Joan Mueller
    Bioclean911 did a GREAT job for us. He and and staff were kind, responsive and available when we needed them. I would highly recommend this company for whatever “clean-up” services you need.
    4 months ago
    Shelby Oellermann
    Jim came over this morning to access our home for mold. He was very open and honest with me. Since I know nothing about mold, he could have told me anything in order to get the job, but instead he eased my concerns and told me we didn't have a mold issue . Should i have mold issues in the future....hopefully not...l will definitely call midwest mold removal. It's refreshing to find a company that cares about people.
    5 months ago
