The Polsinello Team RE/MAX Realtron Polsinello Realty Brokerage
Real Estate Agents in Newmarket
    Whether you're buying or selling property in the GTA, the Polsinello Team of experts offer next-level service Guaranteed.

    The Polsinello Team is more than just the new kid on the block. We’re the next big thing in real estate. We’re intentionally and intelligently built to be better than what’s come before. We're dedicated to the people we serve, the communities we sell and the environment in which we live.

    Our smart agents are the next generation of real estate pros for modern clients, mixing start-up energy with stellar service and highly specialized knowledge of particular architectural styles and area neighbourhoods.

    Our next-level digital platform and marketing strategies are programmed to outperform and outsell in today’s (and tomorrow’s) market. Whether you’re looking for a downtown loft, a beach cottage or a kid-friendly subdivision, our passion for people, places and properties make us work harder…and we’d love to be the next - and best - call you make when it comes to real estate.


    Service areas
    Newmarket
    Address
    1140 Stellar Drive Suite 201
    L3Y 7B7 Newmarket
    Canada
    +1-9058309111 www.polsinello.ca

    Reviews

    Alissa D
    I had a wonderful experience working with Dan Mladjenovic to find our new home! Dan was extremely supportive, patient and knowledgeable throughout this stressful process. All of his hard work paid off and we were able to purchase the perfect fit of a home. Dan was not your typical pushy salesman, he was extremely attentive to our needs in a new home which he ensured was never compromised. Dan’s optimistic personality and positive reassurance was our saving grace in find a new home while we were on the brink of giving up in this dreadful real estate market. If I were to do the whole process again, I would certainly choose Dan. I would highly recommend Dan for any future real estate needs. It was a pleasure working with him!
    about 1 month ago
    Tiza Liversidge
    I recently asked Daniella for some real estate advice and information on the housing market in our area. I was very impressed with her knowledge of real estate and all things related to it. Daniella has a wealth of information and is always willing to lend an ear and provide feedback and advice. Daniella's professionalism along with her warm and friendly personality and upbeat attitude puts her apart from any other real estate agent. I highly recommend Daniella. There is no one else like her in the field!
    about 1 month ago
    Bharat H
    Bill was professional and provided a great purchasing experience for our families dream home. Bill has excellent market insight and guided us through one of Ontario's toughest markets to find the best home for a fair market price in our preferred neighbourhood. Bill checked all the boxes for our wish list for all our family needs and went out of his way to handle the details during closing which was great support. I would highly recommend Bill and the Polsinello Team to work with you and your family.
    about 1 month ago
