We sell Baby & Toddler Wear, Luxury Items like Baby Boxes & Baby Bags. Also Bibs, Baby Shoes, Sleep Wear and much more. You will find beautiful, quality baby cloths at BATES TODDLER & BABY WEAR. For the most affordable baby looks, shop the full selection of baby girls clothes at BATES TODDLER & BABY WEAR. We are the best for girls baby wear, boys baby wear, baby boxers etc.

Services Baby Clothes Service areas Bradford Address 5 Folly, Hall Close

61 Bradford

United Kingdom

+44-7930124259 batestoddlerandbabywear.co.uk