Dynamic Movers NYC
Moving companies in New York City
Reviews (9)
    Moving to another home can be a stressful process. If you don’t have time or energy to pull it off on your own, Dynamic Movers NYC are here to help. We are a reputable NYC moving company offering both local and long distance moving services. If you are moving to your new home or an office space, a good moving assistance can help you move with ease. Dynamic Movers NYC hires only the most experienced experts for moving and storage NYC. Call us today and make sure to get your free moving quote!

    New York City
    Address
    447 Broadway
    10013 New York City
    United States
    +1-8882246264 dynamicmoversnyc.com

    Reviews

    Kislay Lal
    Customer service is bad but the driver and packing is good. They initially make false promises for low charges but on the moving day their guys put you in a fix by quoting much higher price than promised earlier and now you don't have much choice left but to agree to the demand. This is very bad and you feel cheated.
    about 3 years ago
    Charles Buffen
    My mom and I recently moved within Brooklyn and decided to go with Dyno Moving based on the reviews that we saw on Yelp. We were blown away by the company's competitive pricing and responsiveness in answering all of our questions. Kama and his team (3 guys total) arrived early and started the job immediately. They moved our two bedroom house in a flash! The movers were very quick, friendly, and careful with all of our items (nothing broken or damaged). They quickly moved everything into our new place (2 flights of stairs) and reassembled all of the furniture. The doors are narrow at our new place and Kama was kind enough to remove a door and a light fixture to ensure that our living furniture fit into the space. They even cleaned up all of the materials left behind. We were nervous about moving due to a lot of negative reviews we saw from other moving companies, but we are so happy that we chose Dyno Moving. If you're looking for great movers and competitive pricing, this is the company you should go with.
    6 months ago
    David Alston
    Dynamic Movers of NYC did an amazing job moving us! they were friendly and hardworking and willing to go over the top for us.
    over 2 years ago
