Maniraj Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Coimbatore
Reviews (8)
    Classic Storage Cabinets, Maniraj Furniture
    Classic Storage Cabinets, Maniraj Furniture
    Classic Storage Cabinets
    Contemporary Leather Sofa set Designs for Living Area, Maniraj Furniture
    Contemporary Leather Sofa set Designs for Living Area, Maniraj Furniture
    Contemporary Leather Sofa set Designs for Living Area
    Furniture not only decorating your home but also reflects your taste and Personality. Maniraj Furniture Started Its Business on 2016 Based in Heart of the Town. Our Vision is to Provide Best Quality Furniture in Lowest Price. We are Traders, Procuring Furniture Directly from the Manufactures Which is the Grounds for Our Ability to Provide Furniture in Lowest Price Comparing to the Market Price. We offer all kinds of furniture for both residential and commercial sectors. We offer All type of wooden and steel furniture
    Service areas
    Coimbatore
    Address
    No-46, Variety Hall Road, Behind City Union Bank
    641001 Coimbatore
    India
    +91-8220177977 www.manirajfurniture.com

    Reviews

    arun yuvaraj
    Best service quality products
    5 months ago
    Arun Veerappan
    Our family bonding with Maniraj Furniture is quite a long story. All our house furnitures are from them. Recently we got our new Sofa from Maniraj Furniture which is top notch in the sector and the sofa give us whole new comfortable feel when we are on it and we are in love on it . I would like to recommend Maniraj Furniture for its quality and its affordable price.
    5 months ago
    Ragu
    Very super wooden sofas
    6 months ago
