Divine Moving and Storage NYC
Moving companies in New York
    Divine Moving and Storage NYC

    Divine Moving and Storage NYC - best movers in New York City for both residential and commercial relocation

    Ever since the year 2000, finding the best NYC movers has become an easy endeavor. All you have to do is get in touch with Divine Moving and Storage NYC and all of your problems will be solved. We have some of the best movers in New York City that have experience in both residential and commercial relocation. There isn't an item we haven't relocated so far and, even if we do come up against one, we are positive we'll quickly be able to find a way of approaching it! At Divine Moving and Storage NYC, excellence is guaranteed!

    Address
    845 3rd Ave
    10022 New York
    United States
    +1-2122444011 divinemoving.com

    Reviews

    Seth Chagi
    I was moving on the 20th, and was looking for some good local movers, trying to be environmentally friendly and all, when I came across Divine Moving and Storage NYC. Not only did they do an amazing job, I didn't even have to life a finger (besides packing of course) and they did everything! I highly recommend their service and would use them again any time!
    almost 2 years ago
    Carolina Ramos
    Amazing experience! Divine Moving and Storage really exceeded my expectations. Not only did they help me move my boxes and furniture to my new place, but they also helped me to pack up some of the last minute things I was scrambling to finish packing. Everything arrived in its original condition and nothing was broken. I feel like they moved my belongings in record time! All of the movers were also super-efficient and friendly. I would definitely recommend their service to anyone in the NYC area, their service totally removed the stress of moving.
    over 2 years ago
    Sherri Jones
    These guys are super awesome! I highly recommend them if you are looking for an easy moving experience! They are professional, on time, courteous, hard working and super friendly! What is even better is that they provide storage if you need it and it’s climate controlled, so you know your stuff is not going to get ruined! A great company that provides a great service. A+++
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
