Schrock Construction
General Contractors in Hayward, Wi
Reviews (4)
    • From building permits and zoning, to architects and inspections, Schrock Construction is there for our clients every day, start to finish, and dedicated to your new construction project. Whether you’re a local resident or out-of-town owner planning a vacation home, Schrock Construction will provide frequent interaction and updates to you as your project progresses.

    Services
    Home Builder and Home remodel
    Service areas
    Wisconsin, Hayward, and Hayward, WI
    Address
    16230 US Hwy 63
    54843 Hayward, Wi
    United States
    +1-7156340226 www.schrockconstruction.com

    Reviews

    Patrick Schrock
    over 4 years ago
    Tom Schrock
    over 3 years ago
    Mike Chisnell
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
