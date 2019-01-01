Your browser is out-of-date.

KINGDOM
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thousand Oaks
    KINGDOM IS AN ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN STUDIO BASED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. There's a moment in the life of every company, family and individual where a flag must be placed into the ground that makes a bold statement to the world about who they are. We exist to understand and design that statement in a physical context, broadcasting our client's values and encouraging their culture. If you're in that moment in your own story, we'd love to collaborate with you.
    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Thousand Oaks
    Company awards
    • 2019 SaraNY Design Awards
    • 2019 Dezeen Awards Longlisted : Large Workspace Interiors
    Address
    2490 Turquoise Circle
    91320 Thousand Oaks
    United States
    +1-8054058635 www.kingdomindustry.com

