U. Santini Moving &amp; Storage Brooklyn, New York
Moving companies in Brooklyn
Reviews (16)
    Moving to New York? - U.Santini Moving & Storage Brooklyn, New York can assist you! If you have decided that moving to New York is the next thing in your life, congratulations on that! Living in NYC will give you a lot of opportunities. However, before you start living in it, you need to relocate to this city. If you are looking for a company which can assist you in an appropriate way, movers from U.Santini Moving & Storage Brooklyn, New York are the right solution for you. With over 80 years of experience, having us in your relocation will make everything easier. Be free to call us and we will provide you with more information.

    Service areas
    Brooklyn
    Address
    239 15th St
    11215 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-7187686778 www.usantini.com

    Reviews

    Sereivutha Chao
    Five stars - highly recommended! I used them to move from Ridgewood Queens over to Park Slope 2 years ago, and I just used them again for my most recent move to a different part of Park Slope. This time my move involved a four-story walkup to the new place and they were more than professional and effective despite the physical challenge involved. The team of Super Mario, John, Andres, and Billy were quick, efficient, and all our items turned out fully intact as we started to unpack. I'm hoping to not move again for a long time, but when the time comes I'll make sure to use U Santini again. -Sere
    4 months ago
    Donna Perry
    I was very pleased with my moving experience from New York to Delaware. The move went smoothly from my initial phone calls with Simi and Dan to my moving team Mario, Michael and Andre. They where all very professional and efficient. I appreciate Dan for calling me the next day to be sure that everything went well. Thanks guys!
    2 months ago
    Kirsten Tempel
    I have used U Santini twice now with another move planned with them in the near future and have been very happy with their service so far. We are also using their storage facility. Dan, Mario, and Joseph have been amazing!! Very professional and took great care of our belongings. We also had some very complicated furniture that needed to be taken apart and extremely sentimental valuables that were wrapped meticulously. Also, very nice personable people! I highly recommend!
    4 months ago
