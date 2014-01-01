Your browser is out-of-date.

Make Studio Interiors LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai
Reviews (0)
    Armed with profound understanding, MAKE offers exacting attention to detail coupled with a deep understanding of client tastes and requirements. With a focus on Values, Innovation, and fabrication advancement, We have helped create environments that inspire and impact users by providing the local industry with our extensive practical knowledge, be it for retail, hospitality and commercial spaces, or residential and living spaces.

    MAKE specializes in providing Design and Execution of Interior and Architectural work. We offer full turnkey interior solutions. Wall Finishes, flooring, glazing, joinery, painting, metalwork, lighting, and FF&E, MEP, site supervision, and project management are also offered in our turnkey package.

    Services
    • Interior Design and Decoration
    • Architecture
    • Fitout
    • Design Execution
    • Space Planing
    • Furniture Design
    • Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Company awards
    • Performer of the Year 2014, KGA
    • Thesis Excellence Awards, IAAC, Barcelona 2018
    Address
    283036 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-507822509 makestudio.ae
