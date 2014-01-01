Armed with profound understanding, MAKE offers exacting attention to detail coupled with a deep understanding of client tastes and requirements. With a focus on Values, Innovation, and fabrication advancement, We have helped create environments that inspire and impact users by providing the local industry with our extensive practical knowledge, be it for retail, hospitality and commercial spaces, or residential and living spaces.

MAKE specializes in providing Design and Execution of Interior and Architectural work. We offer full turnkey interior solutions. Wall Finishes, flooring, glazing, joinery, painting, metalwork, lighting, and FF&E, MEP, site supervision, and project management are also offered in our turnkey package.