Micki Sanderson
Real Estate Agents in Northampton
    • I am a full time REALTOR, and  a top agent here at Goggins Real Estate. I live with my family in Hatfield. We involve ourselves in many varied pursuits and take advantage of all the valley has to offer whether it is the concert scene, myriad restaurants, or rowing with Northampton Community Rowing. How can I help you find the perfect town or community to suit your passions, interests, or careers? I welcome the opportunity to help you find a home, or sell your home! As a well-respected member of the community, I can promise professional, competent, and thorough service for you and your family. Looking forward to hearing from you.

    Services
    Real Estate
    Service areas
    Amherst and Northampton
    Address
    79 King St
    01060 Northampton
    United States
    +1-4132650061 www.gayrealtynetwork.com/places/united-states/massachusetts/northampton/realtor/micki-sanderson
