Jyani Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
Reviews (9)
    • Home interior design, Jyani Interior Jyani Interior Bungalows
    Home interior design, Jyani Interior Jyani Interior Country house
    Home interior design
    We at Jyani Interiors are into the field of Interior Designer, Home Renovation, Kitchen Modification, and other related civil construction to make your house a place to live with harmony and pleasure.
    Services
    • Interior design
    • Civil construction
    • furniture work
    • sliding
    • flooring & tiles work
    • electrical work
    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    B. R. Marwadi Construction Chitalsar Manpada, G.B. Road
    400607 Thane
    India
    +91-9920466507 jyaniinterior.com
    With Experience of more than 15 years into interior designer and civil construction in Thane, we are determine to deliver you the best service in the industry. Our Aim is customer satisfaction at right Budget.

    Reviews

    Atul Deshpande
    Overall work is very good. Only thing which is having scope to improve little bit is covering home articles before start of the work and cleaning post work. Thank you for excellent quality work.
    5 months ago
    NiNjA05
    Jyani interior are reliable civil and other interior service providers. We engaged them for kitchen civil work including tile work, complete bathroom construction, room extension, furniture work and painting. We are extremely satisfied with the services due to on time and quality work. Minor detailing and team coordination is much appreciated. Transparency in billing is unique to Jyani interior. We will definitely like to engage Jyani interior for future work and recommend others to avail their professional services.
    7 months ago
    Krishan Kumar
    Positive professionalism, punctuality, quality, Responsiveness, Value Jyani Interior and team are absolutely amazing. Excellent outstanding Bhawarlal Jyani everything done as per my choice.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
