Hornsby Electric
Electricians in Mount Colah
Reviews (14)
Services

  • commercial electrician
    • Hornsby Electric provide quality electrical solutions with exceptional customer service. We service households and businesses throughout Hornsby, the Hills shire, the North Shore and surrounds. Not only will you get prompt and reliable service from fully qualified, professional electricians, but we respect your time, your home and your budget. Our dedicated office staff are ready to answer your call and assist you straight away. We promise a smooth, fast and stress-free experience. All work is covered by our 100% lifetime guarantee so you have peace of mind. It’s no wonder over 80% of our work is from repeat customers.

    Service areas
    Mount Colah
    Address
    3 Burra Cl
    2079 Mount Colah
    United States
    +61-294772550 www.hornsbyelectric.com.au

    Reviews

    MrPraguer
    I can understand they prioritise big jobs, but it’s very disappointing that my appointment of data point connection is canceled after one week waiting. I have asked a day off from work after receiving their text of confirmation but then been told they can’t make it due to other urgent jobs. Please give early notice so that I can seek other alternatives. Very disappointed and I would give a zero star if I can.
    3 months ago
    James Christie
    Awesome quality tradesman. Highly recommended and was ultra fast in helping us out
    29 days ago
    Glenn Reilly
    I really can't say enough nice things about Hornsby Electric. I've had the pleasure of working with them on a couple of decent-sized jobs around the house, and they're always punctual, efficient, informative and on top of that, affordable. What's not to like?
    about 1 month ago
