Flash Cleaning
Building cleaning in Papatoetoe, Auckland
Reviews (15)
    Before you leave your current house and move in to a new location, it's essential that you hand over the property to the owner in good condition. Since packing and moving can deteriorate the look of the building, opting for end of tenancy cleaning is the right solution for you. That being said, let the expert cleaners at Flash Cleaning make sure that every corner of the house is tidy while you focus on other crucial tasks. We understand that many people operate within a budget and so our services are curated in order to fit in all sorts of the budget with ease. For top-notch house cleaning service, book us today.


    Email ID : admin@flashcleaning.co.nz

    Working Hours : Mon to Fri : 8:00am - 6:00pm

    Services
    • Domestic Cleaning Services
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • Move Out Cleaning Auckland
    • Commercial Carpet Cleaning
    • Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services
    • End Of Tenancy Cleaning
    • After Party Cleaning
    • Office Cleaning
    • Contract Cleaning
    • One Off House Cleaning Auckland
    • Builders Clean Auckland
    • Home Cleaning Auckland
    • House Cleaning Auckland
    • Move Out Clean Auckland
    • Professional Carpet Cleaning Auckland
    • Carpet Cleaners Auckland
    • Carpet Cleaning Auckland
    • House Cleaning North Shore
    • Move In Cleaning
    • Residential Cleaning
    • Show all 20 services
    Service areas
    Papatoetoe and Auckland
    Address
    13 D, Trimmer Terrace
    2025 Papatoetoe, Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-800300777 www.flashcleaning.co.nz

    Reviews

    Russell Mathew
    Highly recommend you all, Thank you flash cleaning for doing your best job at Albany office, we called you at last moment for the job and you were able to provide your best service at such a short notice, we will surely highly recommend flash cleaning.we happy to also have you guys as our regular cleaner at Albany. Best of best luck always .. and do your best like you do .. thank you
    about 2 months ago
    Zaira Dean
    Thank you flash cleaning for your service, well done cleaning, just as we expected and we appreciate your hard work. I will surely use this company again in future, thanks to your hard working staffs , well communicated with us, was very professional. Thank you once again flash cleaning.
    4 months ago
    Ron Kuram
    I have been using dis company for over 8 year now I have to say this guys are amazing. I’m highly impressed with the job and timing I freaked out going through such stressful time moving out as my wife is pregnant you guys have been a great help. Thanks a lot I really appreciate it I have got my bond back. I am hiring this company for my regular now and am excited about it as I have to do very less highly recommended thanks a lot.
    4 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
