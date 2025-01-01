Before you leave your current house and move in to a new location, it's essential that you hand over the property to the owner in good condition. Since packing and moving can deteriorate the look of the building, opting for end of tenancy cleaning is the right solution for you. That being said, let the expert cleaners at Flash Cleaning make sure that every corner of the house is tidy while you focus on other crucial tasks. We understand that many people operate within a budget and so our services are curated in order to fit in all sorts of the budget with ease. For top-notch house cleaning service, book us today.
Email ID : admin@flashcleaning.co.nz
Working Hours : Mon to Fri : 8:00am - 6:00pm
- Services
- Domestic Cleaning Services
- Commercial Cleaning
- Move Out Cleaning Auckland
- Commercial Carpet Cleaning
- Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services
- End Of Tenancy Cleaning
- After Party Cleaning
- Office Cleaning
- Contract Cleaning
- One Off House Cleaning Auckland
- Builders Clean Auckland
- Home Cleaning Auckland
- House Cleaning Auckland
- Move Out Clean Auckland
- Professional Carpet Cleaning Auckland
- Carpet Cleaners Auckland
- Carpet Cleaning Auckland
- House Cleaning North Shore
- Move In Cleaning
- Residential Cleaning
- Show all 20 services
- Service areas
- Papatoetoe and Auckland
- Address
-
13 D, Trimmer Terrace
2025 Papatoetoe, Auckland
New Zealand
+64-800300777 www.flashcleaning.co.nz