Commercial Cleaning | Flash Cleaning
Building cleaning in Papatoetoe, Auckland
Reviews (20)
    If you are looking for commercial cleaning here in Auckland, contact here. Flash Cleaning offers an extensive range of commercial carpet cleaning services that can thoroughly eliminate dirt, dust, stain, grime, grease, pathogens, allergens, etc. Create a positive vibe in your commercial space by hiring professionals perfectly ready for the job. Since its inception, it has delivered customised and effective solutions to ensure that you walk away with peace of mind and get 100% satisfaction. For booking services, requesting a free quote and scheduling an appointment online, visit the website, call us at 0800-300-777, or drop an email at admin@flashcleaning.co.nz today.


    Email ID : admin@flashcleaning.co.nz

    Working Hours : Mon to Fri : 8:00am - 6:00pm

    Services
    • Domestic Cleaning Services
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • Move Out Cleaning Auckland
    • Commercial Carpet Cleaning
    • Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services
    • End Of Tenancy Cleaning
    • After Party Cleaning
    • Office Cleaning
    • Contract Cleaning
    • One Off House Cleaning Auckland
    • Builders Clean Auckland
    • Home Cleaning Auckland
    • House Cleaning Auckland
    • Move Out Clean Auckland
    • Professional Carpet Cleaning Auckland
    • Carpet Cleaners Auckland
    • Carpet Cleaning Auckland
    • House Cleaning North Shore
    • Move In Cleaning
    • Residential Cleaning
    Service areas
    Papatoetoe and Auckland
    Address
    13 D, Trimmer Terrace
    2025 Papatoetoe, Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-800300777 www.flashcleaning.co.nz

    Reviews

    Jan Ferris
    Professional good people, prompt and thorough. The office communication was excellent too. Highly recommend
    3 months ago
    pretika narayan
    Flash cleaning has been one of the top cleaning company I have come across they have been working for me over past 8 years and I’m highly impressed with there job. Excellent customer service on time. They have been handling all my sites absolutely trustworthy. Super friendly team outstanding work very impressed with there job thank you team.
    4 months ago
    cherry gaba
    Amazing service! We were so pleased with the job that was done for us! Very punctual and communication on point. I highly recommend their services 😀
    3 months ago
