Varicose veins are the blue or purplish enlarged veins you typically see bulging out of a person's leg. They affect approximately 15% of men and 25% of women. They can form anywhere on the legs, from the groin to the ankle, but appear most often on the backs of the calves or on the inside of the legs. There are a variety of treatments, range from injection sclerotherapy or laser treatments. Harley Institute will help you determine which treatment is best for Vein Therapy in Atlanta.