Friend Of The Earth Sustainable Agriculture Certification
    Friend of the Earth promotes a model of sustainable Farming based on respect for animals and nature with the aim of increasing over time the level of symbiosis with the environment and the territory. Our certification encourages corrective actions for Recovering and conserving indigenous breeds characterized by marked resilience and suitable for integration with the ecosystem, promoting outdoor and extensive breeding, reducing the use of antibiotics and allopathic pharaceuticals are one of the good examples.

    • Sustainable Agriculture Certification
    • Sustainable food products
    Milano
    Corso Buenos Aires, 45 20124 Milano (MI) Italia
    20124 Milano
    Italy
    +39-0287075166 www.friendoftheearth.org/en/
