Moose Basements
Home Builders in Concord
    • Moose Basements offers high quality basement finishing and renovation services in Toronto & GTA. With many finished basement & renovation projects across Toronto & GTA, the company offers quality basements contracting at a competitive price. Whether you are looking for a family room, kids playground, wet bar, home theater, home gym, second suite, bathroom additions, basement kitchen, walk out basement, and more, Moose Basements offers free design consultation and fixed price quote. Contact Moose Basements to begin your basement renovation project! We will be happy to assist you with your goals.

    Services
    • Basements
    • basement reno
    • Basement renovations
    • basement finishing
    • basement contractors
    Service areas
    Concord
    Address
    7250 Keele St, Unit 161
    L4K 1Z8 Concord
    Canada
    +1-6472325353 moosebasements.ca
