Moose Basements offers high quality basement finishing and renovation services in Toronto & GTA. With many finished basement & renovation projects across Toronto & GTA, the company offers quality basements contracting at a competitive price. Whether you are looking for a family room, kids playground, wet bar, home theater, home gym, second suite, bathroom additions, basement kitchen, walk out basement, and more, Moose Basements offers free design consultation and fixed price quote. Contact Moose Basements to begin your basement renovation project! We will be happy to assist you with your goals.