Sirrom Electrical
Electricians in Sydney
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Solar System Repairs
  • Electrical Pole Installation
  • Outdoor Landscape Lighting Installation
  • Home & Business Services
  • Hot Water Services
  • Under Tile Heating
  • Telephone and Data
  • Power Backup
  • Level 2 Service Provider
  • Air Conditioning
  • Home & Business Security
    • Welcome to Sirrom Electrical, one of the most renowned electrical services in Sydney who offer their expertise in the field at affordable prices. For the past 25 years, we have put our mind, heart and soul into making this firm a strong preference for the residents of Sydney through our hard work and customer-oriented service. From new electrical installations to solar system repairs, our electricians in Sydney are laced with the equipment and the skills to offer results which are better than what you might expect. Apart from these, our list of services run long which helps you save money and time. Give us a call for booking today.

    Service areas
    Sydney, Blacktown, and Hawkesbury
    Address
    45 Kurrajong rd, Kurrajong
    2758 Sydney
    Australia
    +61-418968783 www.sirromelectrical.com.au
