UV Water Systems Ltd
Home Appliances in New Lynn
    • We have been in the water filter business for a long time and we understand UV water filtration and its applications. The Water Systems units are made from the finest components and assembled to represent quality in every regard. If you have any questions about what system you require for your property give us a call. We are happy to speak with your plumber to answer any questions he may have in relation to the installation site.For more information, call us at (64) 9 827 1409.

    Services
    • Water Filters
    • Water Filter Parts
    • Jumbo Filter
    • Jumbo Filter Housing
    • Affordable Water Filters
    Service areas
    New Lynn
    Address
    2/5 Cunard St
    0600 New Lynn
    New Zealand
    +64-98271409 www.uvwatersystems.co.nz
