Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fradi Professional Locksmith
General Contractors in San Diego, Ca
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Fradi pro Locksmith is a Local Locksmith company proudly serving the San Diego and metro areaWe provide 24 Hr emergency locksmith service .No matter if you in need of a car key made , residential and or commercial locks changed or Lockout service, we can do it all and more .Call us at anytime we always answer !619-728-9862

    Services
    • Locksmith
    • Locksmith in San Diego
    • Unlock cars in San Diego
    Service areas
    San Diego, CA, and San Diego, CA
    Address
    92020 San Diego, Ca
    United States
    +1-6197289862 locksmith-sandiego.com
      Add SEO element