Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Magnesium Bath – Salt Laboratory
Other Businesses in Melbourne
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Do you require Magnesium Bath for relaxing after a hardworking exercise or passionate game or regular day schedule? Then you should visit Salt Laboratory and buy our best selling product. If you are a fitness lover and need a bath which gives relaxation, soothing revitalise your body, then our product is made for you and once you should try this to remove your strain. Our product is 100% natural, superior and most effective for your body and helping you to stress out from your headache day.

    Service areas
    Melbourne
    Address
    Level 1, 35 Crockford Street
    3207 Melbourne
    Australia
    +61-396452174 www.saltlaboratory.com/pages/magnesium-bath-salts
      Add SEO element