An interior design firm in Kuala Lumpur dedicated to inspire space, to break the rules,and make our clients' renovating experience a smooth process.
Customind Lab offering professional architecture and interior design services to anyone who is interested in making their dream home, ideal work space and desired business space a reality. We strive to remain exciting, modern, and relevant in every environment.
- Services
- Professional architecture
- Interior design services
- Renovation works
- Service areas
- Selangor and other
- Address
-
T3-10-18, 3 Tower, No.296,Jalan Ampang
50450 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
+60-129702900