Bedroom Gallery
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sutton Coldfield
Reviews (8)
    Bedroom Gallery specialise in creating the perfect bedroom for you.  Being the most private and personal room in your home means each design we create will capture your desires.  Our designers work to your brief and help to create an individual style and a look you absolutely love.  Luxury Bedroom Interiors done your way.

    Company Name - Bedroom Gallery

    Company Address - Birmingham Rd, Sutton Coldfield B72 1YJ, UK

    Phone No.- +44 121 350 9555 

    Google Map - https://goo.gl/maps/gYhGUSPGtzy3SBjD8

    Services
    • Furniture Store
    • custom fitted wardrobes
    • fitted bedrooms in sutton coldfield
    • stourbridge fitted bedrooms
    Service areas
    Sutton Coldfield
    Address
    414 Birmingham road
    B72 1YJ Sutton Coldfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1213509555 www.bedroomgallery.co.uk

    Reviews

    Derryl Miranda
    When deciding to add a new wardrobe to my bedroom, I tried a lot of options- from IKEA/DIY to well known retailers and independents but was very impressed by the quality of product and service that I received from Umar at bedroom gallery through the entire lifecycle of the process- from the promptness to respond to my initial request through the website to the site visits and the suitability of the product to my available space( which none of the other providers I had spoken to had mentioned) and finally delivery/fitting and the communication with me around the same. Well done and will definitely recommend to my friends (actually already have)
    5 months ago
    Manny Klarico
    Provided property related service to them and then took them up on their service for fitted wardrobes. An absolute stunning job, nice to see other professionals in the property industry :)
    5 months ago
    terry james
    Thank you for your wonderful service. My bedroom is an absolute delight. My friends who have seen the bedroom are envious. My experience with you from design and planning to the fitting and completion has been absolutely brilliant. Nothing was too much trouble for you. Please also thank your fitter who did a fabulous job. Ms T. H. James
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
