L Elegance
Lighting in Hyderabad
    • L' Elegance is one of Hyderabad's premier Lighting shops centrally located in Greenland's between Hyderabad and Secunderabad. We have a vast selection of home and commercial lighting from contemporary to traditional styles for casual to elegant lighting with affordability. Our product range includes a wide range of chandeliers, wall lights, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendant hanging lights, gate lights, outdoor lights, etc. We'll assist you every step of the way, from design selection to professional installation. You’ll get great quality with low prices that leave a little extra room in your budget. So stop by or give us a call for all your lighting needs.

    Services
    lighting installation
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    104, 1st Floor Mayank Plaza, Ameerpet Road, Greenlands,
    500016 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9866272876 lelegancelighting.com
