Myaree Ceramics
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Myaree Wa
Reviews (10)
    • Myaree Ceramics is a family owned floor and wall tiles business based in Myaree, Perth. We supply a varied selection of pool tiles, stone lookalikes, floor tiles, and wall tiles. Contact us today to learn how our tiles can help to create an amazing interior for your home.

    Services
    • Tile Shop
    • floor tiles perth
    • copncrete floor tiles perth
    • marble floor tiles perth
    • pool tiles
    • terracotta tiles
    • decorative tiles
    Service areas
    Myaree WA
    Address
    91 Norma Road
    6154 Myaree Wa
    Australia
    +61-893303611 myareeceramics.com.au

    Reviews

    Linda
    Fiona at Myaree Ceramics is worth everything. So helpful, creative and the most beautiful stylist. She is a credit to the company with a really lovely customer service style and the most welcoming manner.
    5 months ago
    Ruairi Farrelly
    I came in looking for splash back tiles that I could only seem to find there, and ended up leaving with 80sqm of floor tile as well. I was served by Lauren, who did such a amazing job of helping me. I had sever delays on other tiles from a different shop. She walked me through all the different coloured tiles she had in stock that would work for my house, and then had them delivered to my door 2days later. Can’t recommend them enough. Lauren and the warehouse team are absolute stars.
    2 months ago
    manish bajaj
    Couldn’t find what I was looking for but the service was very polite and helpful.
    9 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
