Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eiffelimo
Other Businesses in Paris
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Eiffelimo is an on-demand mobility company connecting various riders and driver-partners. Whether you are traveling for leisure or business, we take the stress of organizing your travel needs. Visit our official website to book your ride today! 

    Services
    • Airport Transfers in Paris
    • Luxury Car Rental in Marseilles
    • Paris Chauffeur Service
    • Airport Transfers
    • luxury chauffeur driven-car
    • Hire chauffeur Limousine
    • Book Limousine in Europe
    • Limo Hire in Europe
    • Chauffeur Limousine Hire
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Paris
    Address
    10 RUE DE PENTHIEVRE
    75008 Paris
    France
    +33-173558998 www.eiffelimo.com

    Reviews

    janna جنة
    Excellent service The car was on time, even quite early, the driver sent us an SMS at the exact time of the appointment. Impeccable car, elegant driver, very polite welcome, no thunderous music, a bottle and a glass were arranged next to us. Really different from the scowling mines and tired Parisian taxis, with a dubious scent ...
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element