Custom Home Builders Adelaide—SA Designer Homes
Home Builders in Mile End
    • Custom Home Builders Adelaide - SA Designer Homes

    Design your desired Custom Home Builders Adelaide with SA Designer Homes as we renowned as one of the top Home Builders Adelaide among others. We have experienced and trained builders who know the best trendy and exclusive design of home also have the practical knowledge of building homes.We provide all the design and construct the home at affordable rates so you can consider us. Contact us at 0421 288 631 to know more about us.

    Services
    • home builders
    • custom home builders adelaide
    • House Builders Adelaide
    Service areas
    Mile End
    Address
    183 Henley Beach Road
    5031 Mile End
    Australia
    +61-421288631 www.sadesignerhomes.com.au

    Reviews

    Katerina Pehlivanidis
    Peter and the team were incredible in helping us build our first ever home. The process from design, planning, selections to building was seamless. Peter was even able to show us a similar home he had recently built before we signed a contract to show us the quality of his work. Price was extremely fair, on par with most standard volume builders, but with even better standard inclusions and the ability to customise our plan. If you want a builder who answers every phone call/email/text (either straight away or within the day), high quality suppliers of choice (Routleys, Carerra Kitchens, Cerbis Ceramics), fair prices and flexibility, SA Designer Homes are the builder for you. I have no reservations recommending them to anyone I know.
    7 months ago
    Paul Katranis
    Peter and I worked closely on a project to build 2 properties well in advance and he was exceptional throughout the planning and approval stage as well as costings and during construction, he tentatively attended to any issues that arose and was always more than happy to take ownership and go above and beyond to resolve what was needed to complete the projects on time and within budget. Definitely would recommend Peter and the team!
    about 1 year ago
    Ben Petito
    Peter and the amazing SA Designer Homes team bent over backwards to build our fantastic new family home. Juggling all the moving parts on our custom build was a huge effort, yet quality was consistently high during all stages. The team communicated regularly throughout the entire build, keeping us up to date along the way. We couldn't be happier, thanks so much for everything!
    12 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
