Karin Ross Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lee'S Summit
Reviews (30)
    • If you need design help with your next bathroom remodel or your next kitchen remodel, our award winning design + build team can oversee every step of the way from design planning to completion of your upcoming remodeling project. Together we have over 30 years experience in the industry and we can guide you of what can be done and what needs to be done.

    Services
    • Kansas City Interior Design
    • Kitchen Remodel
    • Bathroom
    • Cabinets
    Service areas
    Lee's Summit
    Address
    1260 NW Sloan
    64086 Lee'S Summit
    United States
    +1-8164252815 karinrossdesigns.com

    Reviews

    Elizabeth Joseph
    My house is 26 years old, so you can imagine it requires some work. I hired Karin because I wanted a full makeover with bathrooms, kitchens, living room, etc. This was a major project, but her team handled everything professionally and efficiently. When everything was completed, it looked flawless.
    about 2 months ago
    John Jones
    Karin is a joy to work with. Because of her, I've been able to keep my kitchen’s look for many years after she completed the project. She's friendly and easy to get along with, making her an excellent collaborator. Her suggestions for my kitchen remodeling project were fantastic.
    about 1 month ago
    Trudy Lynn
    I was impressed by Karin's kindness and professionalism. I had a lot of concerns about the remodeling process, so we sat down and discussed them all during our consultation. Her professional demeanor and my satisfaction are both 5 out of 5 stars!
    2 months ago
    Show all 30 reviews
