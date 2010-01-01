Your browser is out-of-date.

Distinctidentity Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    DISTINCTidENTITY was founded in 2010, to deliver design and architectural services to trusting and returning clients. We take pride in understanding our clients’ and the projects’ needs, it is key to communicate the clarity and beauty of design. We seek inspirations from various fields, topics, visuals and even lifestyles to create the essence of a design concept. Therefore we are also striving to expand to become a cohesive establishment. We are young but ambitious; with our ‘Desire to Inspire’ one space at a time, we hope to achieve excellence in our commitment.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    12 Arumugam Road #01-02 Lion Building B
    409958 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-68460033 distinctidentity.com.sg

    Reviews

    janice chua
    Very good and patient ID.
    4 months ago
    Tanya Sogani
    almost 2 years ago
    Sundays with Gaurav
    almost 3 years ago
