Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC
Moving companies in Brooklyn
Reviews (8)
    Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC - one of the finest moving companies NYC

    It doesn't matter whether you are looking for local relocation professionals or international moving companies NYC - in every situation, you will need a reliable and trustworthy moving team by your side. As a company that has garnered positive comments from NYC's residents and as a team that has 12 years of experience in the business, Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC will be just what the doctor ordered. We are glad to serve the residents of the Big Apple and provide them with top-notch moving solutions. Whether you need spacious storage units or help packing up your belongings for storage or relocation, you can feel free to rely on Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC. What makes us one of the best moving companies NYC is the fact that we won't break the bank. We know that you are looking for a budget-friendly price, which is why we have made sure our prices fit the pocket of an average New Yorker. In fact, you can easily check our level of affordability by requesting a free price estimate via our website or by giving us a phone call. But one thing is a certainty - when looking for affordable yet quality local or international moving companies NYC, look no further than Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC. We are here to answer all of your prayers.

    Services
    • movers nyc
    • local movers nyc
    • long distance movers nyc
    • moving companies nyc
    • moving company new york
    • moving and storage nyc
    • nyc movers
    Service areas
    United States and Brooklyn
    Address
    15 N Oxford St
    11205 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-7182228282 dumbomoving.com
    Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC - reliable yet cheap movers NYC

    Are you looking for moving companies NYC that won't break the bank? Due to an expensive lifestyle in NYC, we believe you are. That's why Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC has made sure our prices remain affordable. Contrary to popular belief, our cheap movers NYC won't deliver anything less than exquisite services. And that's a guarantee with a company as reliable and reputable as Dumbo Moving and Storage NYC. Feel free to give us a call and see for yourself just how affordable and reliable we can be.

    Reviews

    Hannah Stahl
    We loved working with Dumbo Moving. The movers were incredibly skilled and careful with our belongings. Everything has been accounted for and nothing was broken or damaged. They were on time, communicative, and incredibly hard and efficient workers. Well worth what you'll pay -- and it happened to be the most affordable quote I got in NYC for my out of state move. We love DUMBO MOVING!
    11 months ago
    Simon Kotts
    Moving is incredibly stressful. It's less stressful when you have a great moving company. Everyone interacted with was helpful. The sales team(Mendel) the movers (Armin and Richie), were amazing. They packed everything so well and so quickly. They made my move a lot easier. I recommend using them. Highly
    about 1 year ago
    Rosa Nouvini
    Dumbo moving company is EXCELLENT. The guys that came to move my stuff were very skilled at packing and moving furniture, boxes, etc. I couldn't believe at how quickly and cleanly they were able to pack and unpack things. All with a smile on their faces and great attitudes. It was overall a very organized, on time and a great experience. I would hands down hire them for my next move. Thank you for making it as stress free as possible!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
