Carolina Auction &amp; Realty
Real Estate Agents in Raleigh
    • If you are looking for a professional and reputable North Carolina Auctioneer, Tom Jordan President of Carolina Auction & Realty, Inc. and his professional staff with over 30 years combined experience can get the job done in a professional and timely manner with maximum revenue for you. We sell both real estate and personal property using the auction method of marketing. Carolina Auction & Realty also specializes in Business Liquidations, Estates and Commercial Equipment.

    Services
    • North Carolina Auctioneer
    • Carolina Auction & Realty
    • Inc.
    Service areas
    Raleigh
    Address
    4932 Birchleaf Dr
    27606 Raleigh
    United States
    +1-9198328005 www.carolinaauctionrealty.com

    Reviews

    John Riddle
    Tom did a fantastic job start to finish! It was a quick turnaround for us moving my mother into an assisted living but Tom was able to pull it off and coordinated the entire operation! I would highly recommend!
    about 1 year ago
    Samuel Barefoot
    Tom and Karen are real professionals with integrity. They highly advertised the auction sale. They helped our family in a time of need of auctioning off all personal items from our parent's estate as they had requested in their will. Our parents had accumulated many items in their home of 3200 square foot plus the attic, garage and two storage sheds. Whew! Our family received fair pricing from the auction items sold and Carolina Auction earned every dollar of their fee. I highly recommend Tom and Karen and Company to help you in your time of need.
    about 1 year ago
    Dale Howard
    Tom Jordan and Carolina Auction have assisted several of my clients in selling very difficult properties in the Western NC Mountains. He was able to generate substantial interest in the properties when other marketing methods were not achieving results. As always, Tom is a true professional and a great guide to what will sell a property.
    about 1 year ago
