HM HOME FURNISHINGS PVT LTD
Textiles & Upholstery in Panipat
Reviews (0)
    We manufacture  Woven Rugs/Carpets/SHAGGY, Stair Runners etc. based on Customised as well as wholesale orders with contents of Linen , Wool , Jute etc. with a maximum width of 15'

    Woven Throws and Cushions in all natural as well as Manmade contents in panipat, India

    Please feel free to ask any further questions or any of your query.

    Waiting for your kind reply .

    Regards

    Hemant Mittal

    HM HOME FURNISHINGS PVT LTD

     hemant@indiancolors.net

     www.indiancolors.net

    Services
    WE ALSO DO CUSTOMISED
    Service areas
    PANIPAT
    Address
    PLOT NO 50-B, SECTOR-5-II, HUDA,
    132103 Panipat
    India
    +91-8816900066 www.indiancolors.net
