Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Xiamen Make Locks Manufacturer Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in Xiamen
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Round Head Cabinet Cam Lock, Xiamen Make Locks Manufacturer Co., Ltd. Xiamen Make Locks Manufacturer Co., Ltd. Windows & doors Doorknobs & accessories
    Round Head Cabinet Cam Lock

    Make Locks,a top locks system specialist,produces locks products including cam locks,vending machine locks,locker locks,cabinet locks,lock cylinders,heavy duty pad locks, computer/laptop locks,hinges and other different hardware parts,MAKE Locks provides tailored solutions to the specific needs of customers.

    Make Locks has long adhered to the principle of quality weighs most,so we has been carrying out management strictly from the quality inspection system to quality control personnels.With nearly 20 years of experience,highly skillfull team and advanced equipments,Make Locks has developed to meet the highest level locks among security lock field.

    How to choose a lock of high quality and competitive price,contact us,Make locks manufacturer will offer you one-stop security solutions.

    Services
    • Cam Locks
    • Vending Machine Locks
    • Push Locks
    • Laptop Locks
    • Pad Locks
    • Cabinet Locks
    • Locker Locks
    • Lock Barrels
    • Security Locks
    • Key Switch Locks
    • Cabinet Hinges
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Xiamen
    Address
    NO.29, Houshantou Road, Shenqing Industrial Area,Guankou Town
    361023 Xiamen
    China
    +86-5926363716 www.makelocks.com
      Add SEO element