Paul Henderson Plumbing
Plumbers in Carmel
Reviews (16)
Services

  • Plumbing
  • Water Heaters
    • FAST, CLEAN, AND STRESS FREE: As your #1 local Plumber since 1989, Plumbing is actually fun for us. Our goal is to make your appointment as stress free for you as possible. Whether it’s a plumbing problem you need fixed right away or a remodeling project, we understand you want quality service at a fair price.Paul Henderson Plumbing technicians are knowledgeable, clean, and trained to assess your situation and remedy it quickly so you can get on with your busy life.

    Service areas
    Carmel and IN
    Address
    1046 Summit Drive
    46032 Carmel
    United States
    +1-3178723535 paulhendersonplumbing.com

    Reviews

    Mike Schlenk
    Josh was on time and completed work swiftly and efficiently. Would recommend Paul Henderson Plumbing to everyone.
    11 months ago
    Ben Shapiro
    I had never worked with Paul Henderson Plumbing before but saw they received good reviews elsewhere. They were professional and honest. They showed up on time and have strong knowledgeable employees. I will definitely work with them again in the future
    10 months ago
    Robert Gray
    Very professional, no mess afterwards, made sure everything was working properly before they left, walked me through the features and function of the finished product and addressed any questions I had. Cost of the service was very competitive compared to other quotes. Brandon did a very good job! Bob has been to our our home several times as well. He is just as professional. Seem to have a very good team!
    9 months ago
