Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
3RP Solution
Other Businesses in Scottsdale
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    3RP has years of experience in the design, implementation, architecture, optimization, and management of data storage. 3RP provides solutions that will meet the increasing demands of businesses. We also provide advisory services, business application services, business analytics, data management, technology and managed services to set strategies, define architectures, integrate applications and deliver solutions to cloud environments.

    Services
    • Oracle Database Management
    • Migration to Oracle Cloud
    • Manage Cloud Services
    • On Premise to Cloud Migration
    • Technology Consulting Companies
    • Outsource Advisory Services
    • Enterprise Backup Solutions
    Service areas
    Scottsdale
    Address
    9316 E Raintree Dr #100,
    AZ 85260 Scottsdale
    United States
    +1-4803621776 www.3rp.com

    Reviews

    SK T
    They had exactly what I was looking for
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element