museum homes
Designers in Singapore
    • dunbar walk, museum homes museum homes Scandinavian style dining room White
    dunbar walk, museum homes museum homes Terrace house
    dunbar walk, museum homes museum homes Study/office
    +1
    dunbar walk
    gcb landed holland road east sussex lane, museum homes museum homes Bungalows
    gcb landed holland road east sussex lane, museum homes museum homes Modern Living Room
    gcb landed holland road east sussex lane, museum homes museum homes Built-in kitchens
    +2
    gcb landed holland road east sussex lane

    Museum is an interior firm in Singapore made up of a group of professionals, interior designers, consultants, draftmen, 3D renderer and residence artists. Experienced in all facets of structure/ interior designs/ construction including details observation, master planning and artistic presentation. This broad training in design provides the firm's foundation for the rigorous and disciplined approach applied to each and every project.

    Services
    interior consultancy and construction
    Service areas
    singapore
    Address
    Blk #01-06, 78 Yong Siak St
    163078 Singapore
    United States
    +65-98183146 museumhomes.com

    Reviews

    Amas Seet
    Alex's approach towards design is unconventional, refreshing and out-of-the-box. Perhaps stemming from a fine-art background, there is a distinctive aesthetic flair to all projects in his undertakings. Two thumbs up!!
    about 2 years ago
    Abel Wong
    Consultant is professional and friendly. Has the initiative to go the extra mile, gives creative ideas and suggestions. Excellent after sales service. Would do things outside of responsibilities to ensure their job is done.
    about 2 years ago
    Seow Stanley
    Alex is a very creative and professional designer who is able to come out with designs that are not only appealing but also very well thought out in terms of functionality. His artist's impression is different from other designers, he personally draws every detail and is very accomodating to the styles we like. Highly recommend Alex and Museum Homes to anyone who is looking to renovate their house. Kudos to Alex!
    about 2 years ago
