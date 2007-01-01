Monoloft is a multidisciplinary practice combining sustainable architecture, interior furnishing and experience design. Since the firm’s inception in 2007, Monoloft has produced over 250 projects nation-wide.

We offer a turnkey service, starting with initial walkthroughs of potential sites, and encompassing feasibility studies, contract negotiation, space planning, furniture and fixture design and construction administration. Because we understand how difficult the construction process can be, we provide efficient project management which helps clients minimize the build-out period and reduce costs.

We believe in personalise services, no matter the scale of each project, our main goal is to create cosy, beautiful and practical homes within every homeowner’s means.