Monoloft
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (13)
    • Resale HDB in Monochromatic Style Full of Personality!, Monoloft Monoloft Minimalist dining room Black
    Resale HDB in Monochromatic Style Full of Personality!, Monoloft Monoloft Living room Black
    Resale HDB in Monochromatic Style Full of Personality!, Monoloft Monoloft Built-in kitchens Grey
    +4
    Resale HDB in Monochromatic Style Full of Personality!

    Monoloft is a multidisciplinary practice combining sustainable architecture, interior furnishing and experience design. Since the firm’s inception in 2007, Monoloft has produced over 250 projects nation-wide.

    We offer a turnkey service, starting with initial walkthroughs of potential sites, and encompassing feasibility studies, contract negotiation, space planning, furniture and fixture design and construction administration. Because we understand how difficult the construction process can be, we provide efficient project management which helps clients minimize the build-out period and reduce costs.

    We believe in personalise services, no matter the scale of each project, our main goal is to create cosy, beautiful and practical homes within every homeowner’s means.  

    Services
    • interior design singapore
    • renovation singapore
    • office renovation
    • commercial space renovation
    • office reinstatement works
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    Nordcom 1, 3 Gambas Crescent #04-07
    757088 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-66770396 www.monoloft.sg

    Reviews

    Julia Lee
    This review is a bit overdue, we engaged Monoloft for our master bedroom re-do (I’d wanted something that exuded a hotel like ambience as we miss traveling), plus bathroom and living ground floor area touch ups. Michelle was such a great communicator, I really appreciate her transparency and proactive updates. No surprises, professional efforts (which is what anyone hopes for in a renovation!) This was when there were more covid related restrictions, and we were worried about delays. She helped us plan up the timelines well, called out potential risks etc. We could trust Monoloft during the entirety of the project. She was also meticulous in details, listened well and was resourceful.
    2 months ago
    Celia Chan
    We have engaged Monoloft to do some painting work. Even though it is a small job, their follow-up is still impeccable. Thank you.
    7 months ago
    Gui Yen Leow
    We enjoyed the whole renovation journey and was really glad to be working with Joseph for our first home!! Joseph was able to deliver what we had in mind and minor rectification works was always done promptly. Greatly appreciate the advices he gave us especially in terms of toilets design and helping us in our decision to choose the tiles/carpentry. He was always punctual in all the meet ups and communication was quick. Can’t wait to host our family and friends! If anyone is to ask, I will be sure to refer Monoloft.
    6 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
