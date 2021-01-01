Omni Design is a Singapore based Interior firm with a team of experienced and creative Design Consultants. With OMNIscient knowledge, we turn your dreams into reality. Specialising in both residential and commercial properties of all scales, we provide brilliant space planning adhering to Homeowners' & Businesses everyday needs. We ensure timely deliveries with high quality materials and workmanship. Upon completion of every spaces, we provide a 2- year workmanship warranty to our customers. Our competitive prices and excellent customer- relations has earned us numerous come-back customer and referrals to their acquaintances. Entrust your home and work spaces to us for a pleasant experience!