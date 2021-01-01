Your browser is out-of-date.

Omni Design Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (9)
    • Omni Design is a Singapore based Interior firm with a team of experienced and creative Design Consultants. With OMNIscient knowledge, we turn your dreams into reality. Specialising in both residential and commercial properties of all scales, we provide brilliant space planning adhering to Homeowners' & Businesses everyday needs. We ensure timely deliveries with high quality materials and workmanship. Upon completion of every spaces, we provide a 2- year workmanship warranty to our customers. Our competitive prices and excellent customer- relations has earned us numerous come-back customer and referrals to their acquaintances. Entrust your home and work spaces to us for a pleasant experience!

    Services
    interior design and renovation
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    24 Sin Ming Lane, Midview City, #01-96
    573970 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-62621155 omnidesign.com.sg

    Reviews

    Lim
    Unprofessional
    4 months ago
    wanderer7
    I am totally disappointed with this ID firm. I reached out to them in early Feb 2021 and they didn't even return with a quote. The ID assigned was also not professional and went MIA. The second ID assigned was also not professional and tried to give a lot of negative comments and lure me into not doing some works. I had already spoken to more than 10 IDs and Omni Design didn't give me the good vibes. I am willing to spend but please dont have the idea that all clients cringe on the thought of spending money. I am thankful that i am not assigning my house to you. Good luck with other projects during Covid.
    about 1 year ago
    Noor Naime
    We wanted to renovate our home kitchen for the longest time. We looked for Steven to design our home kitchen to ensure it had more storage and open up area which were previously inaccessible for my parents. Steven came up with a modern look kitchen and provided practical inputs for my parents. He was very patient with us, listened to our concerned and addressed them well. Steven made sure each and every single step of the renovation was well executed. Along the way, Steven noticed bits and pieces of the kitchen which needed to be changed to ensure the kitchen had a WOW factor. The workmanship provided was amazing and excellent. We enjoyed seeing our kitchen transform into such a beautiful kitchen which we never thought we would own. From the design, the contractors, the gas connection, the plumbing, electric works, the final cleaning of the kitchen and others, everything was such a smooth transition. Steven represented Omni Design excellently. I would definitely and highly recommend Steven to others. We had worked with him before and we hope to work with him again for future home renovations.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
