Mink Design Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (0)
    Mink Design is an interior design company that provides full fledge of renovation services. With our in-house designers and project managers, we undertake projects from residential to commercial to industrial. We stand out from others by offering personalized design solutions to homes and businesses. We believe that each client is unique and each project should not settle for boring, cookie cutter designs.

    Here at Mink Design, we listen, we plan and we work closely with our clients to bridge concepts with novelty.At Mink Design, there is no project too small. We are committed to deliver the best the highest standards in design, quality and service to our valued clients. Our in-house carpentry specializing in cabinets, wardrobes and customized carpentry to provide a cost-effective and realistic interior design solutions to meet and even surpass your expectations.

    Services
    • Interior Consultation
    • Interior Design
    • Commercial Fitting Out
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    37 Jalan Pemimpin, Mapex, #03-03
    577177 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-86887839 www.mink.sg
