Red Brick Design Studio is a Luxury Architecture and Interior Design practice engaging in creative, contemporary design on a wide range of projects in a niche context.
Its design concerns and problem-solving approach are primarily driven by availability of local materials, the econo-cultural profile of the users and a need to create design that inspires.
The creative works of the studio are situated across a wide range of topographies.
Their expertise includes Villas, Weekend Homes, Private Residences, Apartments, Penthouses, Offices, Retail Outlets, Storefronts, Hotels and Restaurants.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Interior Design
- Interior Design and Build
- Building Design
- Renovation and Remodelling
- Space Planning
- Universal Design
- Custom Furniture
- Restaurant Design and Planning
- Architectural Consultancy
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Udaipur
- Jaipur
- Hubballi
- Hospet
- Kolkata
- Pune
- Goa
- Dharwad
- Address
Level 9 Platina G Block C 59 Bandra Kurla Complex
400051 Mumbai
India
+91-9880486904 redbrickdesignstudio.com
Red Brick Design Studio provides the perfect ambience for all scales of projects by having the flexibility of a small firm, in a niche local studio setting, with the international standards of a global practice.
The Firm run by the couple, Sahil Tanveer and Swapna Neogi, is based in Mumbai and has a studio in Dharwad that allows them the essential change in perspectives they integrate in their designs.