Red Brick Design Studio
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (2)
    Suraksha Clinic of Dermatology
    Office of Alpha Enterprises

    Red Brick Design Studio is a Luxury Architecture and Interior Design practice engaging in creative, contemporary design on a wide range of projects in a niche context.

    Its design concerns and problem-solving approach are primarily driven by availability of local materials, the econo-cultural profile of the users and a need to create design that inspires.

    The creative works of the studio are situated across a wide range of topographies.

    Their expertise includes Villas, Weekend Homes, Private Residences, Apartments, Penthouses, Offices, Retail Outlets, Storefronts, Hotels and Restaurants.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Design and Build
    • Building Design
    • Renovation and Remodelling
    • Space Planning
    • Universal Design
    • Custom Furniture
    • Restaurant Design and Planning
    • Architectural Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Udaipur
    • Jaipur
    • Hubballi
    • Hospet
    • Kolkata
    • Pune
    • Goa
    • Dharwad
    Address
    Level 9 Platina G Block C 59 Bandra Kurla Complex
    400051 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9880486904 redbrickdesignstudio.com
    Red Brick Design Studio provides the perfect ambience for all scales of projects by having the flexibility of a small firm, in a niche local studio setting, with the international standards of a global practice.

    The Firm run by the couple, Sahil Tanveer and Swapna Neogi, is based in Mumbai and has a studio in Dharwad that allows them the essential change in perspectives they integrate in their designs.

