Coxs Fine Floors
Flooring in Wylie
Reviews (10)
    • Here, at CoxFineFloors, we expertise in delivering any sort of flooring services for both residential and commercial clients. A dedicated and reliable team of flooring experts, we provide a high level of service working with all sorts of flooring materials, including hardwood, tile, stone, and carpet. Whenever you are looking for reliable stair construction services, we are always ready to add an appropriate look to your place.

    With the primary goal to always deliver the highest quality woodwork services, we’ll get your flooring installed, repaired, and refinished. You can always get in touch with us in Wylie, North Texas.

    Services
    hardwood and tiles
    Service areas
    Wylie
    Address
    650 Country Club Rd
    75098 Wylie
    United States
    +1-9724610707 coxfinefloors.com

    Reviews

    L Curtis
    We highly recommend them. Great service, very friendly. Deliz kept in touch with us every step of the way. She made the process easy!!
    4 months ago
    P K
    It’s been two years since we had our wood floors installed by Cox floors and they are holding on very well. The quality of their work was top notch. The customer service is unmatched in the industry. We enjoyed every step of the process from our initial visit, their guidance on product selection and the installation. Will definitely come back to you should we need a shower remodel
    5 months ago
    Liz Lupton
    Fantastic customer service! Great quality carpet!
    9 months ago
