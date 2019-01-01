Your browser is out-of-date.

Classic Roof Tiling Ltd
Roofing & Gutters in Beckwith
Reviews (5)
    • Residential Roofing Done Right.We have been operating continuously for 32 years and have an experienced crew of properly trained and certified roofers ready to go. We focus on efficient work and utilize high quality materials ensuring long term customer satisfaction. Your roof is what protects your home. Accept nothing but the best in quality. Classic offers superior service with over 30 years of experience in the trade. Serving the Greater Ottawa Area we are proud to be a leader in shingle re-roofing. From shopping malls and churches to golf club houses and multi-million dollar homes, we have installed beautiful and enduring roofs of all types and styles. We take pride in our quality, care and integrity.

    Services
    Roofing Company, roofing contractor, and new roof
    Service areas
    Ottawa, ON, and Beckwith
    Address
    1736 Bourne Rd
    K7A 4S7 Beckwith
    Canada
    +1-6132254371 classicroof.ca

    Reviews

    Robert Kern
    My roof was hail damaged from the big storm last year that caused tornadoes in the area. Insurance company’s “preferred” roofing contractor inspected and provided the insurance company with an estimate for replacement (only a number with no details) but couldn’t do the job until late 2020. I opted to go with Classic Roof instead from previous experience with them. Jeff the manager came out right away, inspected the roof, and provided a detailed estimate. He identified the specific materials to be used and information about their business and products offered. He even provided nearby addresses to check for the different shingle colours we were considering. Work was done within a couple of weeks. Chris and his crew were friendly and efficient. The result was very impressive and the clean up extremely thorough. No nails or bits of shingles and the eaves troughs were completely cleaned out. The cost was as the estimate stated and much better than the insurance contractor’s estimate. I would not hesitate to recommend Classic Roof Tiling to anyone looking to have their roof repaired or replaced.
    over 2 years ago
    Sylvain Binette
    Great service, professional and the job looks great. Best price around.
    over 1 year ago
    Trudy Hall
    This company did our roof and 7 skylights in 2019. Jeff was great to talk to and his advice was excellent. The work crew were a pleasure to have on our property. They were respectful, tidy, communicative and we enjoyed their jesting and singing (yes I said singing). Highly recommended. No complaints at all, one year later. Five stars for quality, value, responsiveness and punctuality.
    over 2 years ago
