Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cleaners South Yarra
Building cleaning in South Yarra
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • For all your cleaning needs, save yourself a little time, and give Cleaners South Yarra a call now!!

    Cleaners South Yarra is the solution to all your cleaning dilemmas. As a professional provider of cleaning services, we've being developing our services for years. You can rely on us for general cleaning or specialised service and we won't let you down. The teams of well-trained and experienced cleaners will do their best to help you out and deliver excellent results!

    Services offered:

    and more...

    Services
    • Cleaning Service
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Oven Cleaning
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    South Yarra
    Address
    3141 South Yarra
    Australia
    +61-384004952 sites.google.com/view/cleaners-southyarra
      Add SEO element