Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Synergy Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (21)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Synergy Decor is a Turnkey Interior Designing and Contracting firm, offering services to Residence and Commercial Clients. With an immense experience on completing more than 500 projects in 6 years since inception, Synergy Decor is looking forward in taking up challenging projects helping it scaling greater heights.

    With a sophisticated factory with high end machineries, and a professional team of Designers and Site Engineers, Synergy Decor ensures professional service during the project execution, a satisfactory completion and an enjoyable ambience after the handover. 

    Services
    • Residence Interior Projects
    • Commercial Interior Designing and Turnkey Contracting
    • Job Works—Factory Finish works
    Service areas
    • Chennai
    • Bangalore
    • Coimbatore
    • Trichy
    Company awards
    Best MSME award from India 5000 Awards
    Address
    Rose Nagar, Kovilambakkam
    600129 Chennai
    India
    +91-9841211100 www.synergydecor.co.in
    Legal disclosure

    Synergy Decor is a Turnkey Interior Designing and Contracting firm, offering services to Residence and Commercial Clients. With an immense experience on completing more than 500 projects in 6 years since inception, Synergy Decor is looking forward in taking up challenging projects helping it scaling greater heights.

    With a sophisticated factory with high end machineries, and a professional team of Designers and Site Engineers, Synergy Decor ensures professional service during the project execution, a satisfactory completion and an enjoyable ambience after the handover. 

    Reviews

    ICY JAI SERVICE
    Synergy Decor after sale service is always prompt and superb. Ms Ramya gem in the company as they try to solve all your complaints in a very prompt and professional way.keep up the same quality. thanks for the continuous after sale support.
    4 months ago
    trupti masur
    interior Design for a 3 bhk-These guys are extremely professional and we had a hassle free end to end execution..The designs and co-ordination between people was outstanding and the work progress was regularly communicated..All the requirements were implemented and at the same time timely and honest inputs were provided by the team..Super happy with the outcome..Also, they have excellent after sales service team and are always available to help us out and address our queries..Kudos Team..Keep up the Good work
    4 months ago
    Cyril Kumar
    Thanks Synergy Decor team to make my best home. Your designs & execution is best I ever though. I will sure recommend to all my friends & family. Best team & amazing desigs.
    4 months ago
    Show all 21 reviews
      Add SEO element