Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Premium
Pinewood Landscaping
Landscape Designers in Cromwell
Reviews (6)
    • We strive to be your landscape installation contractor of choice; therefore, we are committed to the highest operating standards of excellence. Take some time to get to know us by taking a look at our website and do not hesitate to contact us for a quote! Pinewood Landscaping provides a single solution for all your outdoor needs and back you up with our 100% satisfaction guarantee!

    Services
    • landscape designer
    • landscape lighting designer
    • fence contractor
    Service areas
    Cromwell
    Address
    302 Main Street
    06416 Cromwell
    United States
    +1-8606139944 pinewoodlandscaping.com

    Reviews

    Ana Sanchez
    I had them do my walkway and my front yard. I totally loved the design and how professional they were during the entire process. I recommend them 100%
    4 months ago
    Kate Pisciotta
    We love Pinewood Landscaping. James the owner takes great pride in the services he provides. The team is wonderful too! Everyone is so nice and thorough with their work. We couldn't be happier and would gladly reccomend anyone to Pinewood Landscaping. Thank you again!!
    over 2 years ago
    ari mills
    Pinewood does a great job. We have used them to build our patio, walkway and add a built in fireplace. They clean up my leaves each year. I also hired them to care for our HOA common areas. They are very reliable and do great work. Highly recommend!
    over 2 years ago
