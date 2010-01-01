Your browser is out-of-date.

Florida Power Services <q>The Solar Power Company</q> Bradenton
Solar Energy Contractors in Bradenton
Reviews (13)
    • With 17 years of experience, our state certified team has gained a unique knowledge of solar configurations for all roof styles and wind loads. We provide seamless and safe installations of renewable energy systems that remain trouble free for 25-30 years. We use only the best components and materials so that your system meets the highest standards with long-lasting value. We'll build a power solution tailored to your property and your needs through the finest workmanship in Bradenton, Florida.

    Florida Power Services ""The Solar Power Company"" is respected as experts in Solar Installation in Florida and consistently helps homeowners and businesses make the step up to solar. If there is ever any unlikely hitch in your system, our expert service team can head out and solve the issue without delay. Florida Power Services have worked over the past decade to install four megawatts of solar panels across the state. We strive daily to exceed expectations, by delivering a special experience to our clients with premium products backed by our 100% satisfaction guarantee. 

    When you choose Florida Power Services ""The Solar Power Company"", you're choosing a company that cares about your involvement. We take care in ensuring you receive outstanding customer service from start to finish.

    Services
    • Solar Energy Company
    • Solar Energy Equipment Supplier
    • Solar Energy Contractor
    Service areas
    Bradenton and FL
    Address
    415 62nd St NW
    34209 Bradenton
    United States
    +1-7276679955 www.floridapowerservices.com

    Reviews

    Jennifer Wood
    Joe and his team at FPS did a fantastic job with our solar install. They explained in detail the entire process, worked closely with the city for our permitting, and kept in constant communication with us through out. Sure enough, we have been paying only the monthly connection fees of $11 to the utility company since we are now producing more than we use. Additionally, the tax rebate gave us a huge boost on our taxes for the year. Highly recommend Florida Power Services!
    about 3 years ago
    Fairlie Gorman
    Florida Power Services goes above and beyond to make sure their customers are satisfied. Joe was prompt with responses and very informative as to project details. Everyone was very friendly and helpful through every step of the way! We shopped several other companies before choosing Florida Power Services and their team was by far the most professional we came across. I would recommend them for all solar needs!
    about 3 years ago
    Rachel Williams
    We just passed the 9 year anniversary of the commissioning of our solar system, it has paid for itself and and now we are using the savings to fund our retirement. Back in 2010 Florida Power Services gave us a fair price and installation was quick and professional. Fast forward to 2019, their estimate on our energy production turned out to be very accurate. We’ve had zero issues with our panels, including the inverter monitoring system. We highly recommend.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 13 reviews
