Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Space Factor Pte. Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sg
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (19)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Classic Elegance, Space Factor Pte. Ltd Space Factor Pte. Ltd Living room
    Classic Elegance, Space Factor Pte. Ltd Space Factor Pte. Ltd Classic style dining room
    Classic Elegance, Space Factor Pte. Ltd Space Factor Pte. Ltd Living room
    +1
    Classic Elegance
    Modern Retreat At The Peak @ Toa Payoh, Space Factor Pte. Ltd Space Factor Pte. Ltd Modern Living Room
    Modern Retreat At The Peak @ Toa Payoh, Space Factor Pte. Ltd Space Factor Pte. Ltd Modern Living Room
    Modern Retreat At The Peak @ Toa Payoh, Space Factor Pte. Ltd Space Factor Pte. Ltd Modern Study Room and Home Office
    +2
    Modern Retreat At The Peak @ Toa Payoh

    Space Factor (“SF”) is a boutique interior design company based in Singapore that takes pride in meeting customers’ expectations. Whether it is our in-house designers, our dedicated carpentry team, or stringently selected sub-contractors, we are constantly mindful of our commitment to quality workmanship regardless of the project size. Thus ensuring our commitment to providing our customers with a consistent, fuss-free experience.

    Services
    • interior design
    • full service renovation
    • home automation
    • home-related products sales
    Service areas
    SG
    Address
    122 Eunos Avenue 7, #08-03, Richfield Industrial Centre
    409575 Sg
    Singapore
    +65-67460082 www.spacefactor.com.sg

    Reviews

    Dorcas Koh
    This is our second time engaging Space Factor and again we are wowed by their designs and professionalism. Space Factor designers were able to understand our theme and needs and designed our flat accordingly. On top of that, they managed the entire project very well and were very responsive. Thank you Dolly, Eric, Ya Ting and the entire team for all the hard work! Really appreciate it!
    2 months ago
    Nixon Lim
    Space factor did a great job for converting a 1985 3-room flat to our marriage home. Value for money. Friendly services. Gave good advices on interior design and space planning. Handover in Oct 21, stayed for 3 months plus and everything is good. Thanks to Dolly and Jess for your inputs and services. Highly recommended.
    2 months ago
    Lynn Loh
    Dolly and Eric are very professional and friendly, easy to work with. We have our own mixture of ideas, yet they are able to synchronised our ideas and gave practical suggestions and advices in the space allocation, what is possible and what is not possible (such as what will be more practical and useful when having parents living with us, and if we have children, and if we have fishes etc) They fulfil our requirements in a timely manner, by giving us weekly updates to ease our mind. They have been very patient with all our queries and requests, willing to work everything out to match our budget. They are very knowledgeable too, as they have contacts and places to recommend (where to buy air con, lighting and ceiling fan, toiletries and even induction cooker). Despite of their busy schedule, they are also very helpful and willing to go extra mile, to accompany us to shop the electrical stuff and toiletries stuff. This is something that is really rarely seen in recent renovation industry, and we felt so blessed to have their service. We are sincerely grateful to have their service . May Space Factor business blossom with flying colors. If I need any upgrades or renovation, I will come back to them again. They are my first choice in my mind😎
    6 months ago
    Show all 19 reviews
      Add SEO element