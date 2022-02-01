Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation
Architects in New York, NY, USA
Overview 162Projects (162) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3d floor plan of mind blowing hospital done , Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Floors
    3d floor plan of mind blowing hospital done
    Exterior Rendering Services to Elegant Residential, Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Apartment
    Exterior Rendering Services to Elegant Residential, Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Apartment
    Exterior Rendering Services to Elegant Residential, Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Apartment
    +1
    Exterior Rendering Services to Elegant Residential
    Luxuries home’s 3d floor plan design by Yantram, Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Floors
    Luxuries home’s 3d floor plan design by Yantram
    Lavish 3D Exterior Front & Back Bungalow Modeling , Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Villas
    Lavish 3D Exterior Front & Back Bungalow Modeling , Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Villas
    Lavish 3D Exterior Front & Back Bungalow Modeling
    Best Club House Concept of 3D interior design firm, Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Villas
    Best Club House Concept of 3D interior design firm
    Romantic Night View Of Waterside Villa’s , Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Yantram Architectural Design Studio Corporation Villas
    Romantic Night View Of Waterside Villa’s
    Show all 162 projects

    YANTRAM STUDIO - Architectural Design Studio, flourished out as a Global Brand in the world of Imagination and designing. Our Studio strongly represent our decade old arduous journey to become a top class renowned brand for 3D designing, an envy to every studio in the CGI world.

    At YantramStudio, we proudly offer 3D Architectural (Exterior, Floor Plan - Interactive 3D Floor Plan , Rendering Images Walkthrough Animation), 3D Interior Design , Virtual Reality Application Development (Interactive Virtual Tour), Augmented Reality Apps Development , Corporate Animated Video Production , Movie and Game Character Modeling and Animation, 360 Degree Panoramic Tour and Product Modeling & Animation. 

    Yantram Studio takes pride in offering the highest quality of 3D Exterior Interior Architectural Animation Service, Floor Plan Design, Mobile Game Development, Augmented (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Apps Development Solutions for 3D Animation / Entertainment Industry. We integrated Latest Technology like Wearable Device, Google Cardboard, Oculus and Hand Tracking Services for 3D Game Design Technology.

    Our 3D exterior rendering design will visualize and built your project prototype on online portfolios and paper presentations even before the actual construction commences. The beauty of the projects is enhanced by precise lighting shading and texturing of building in photo-realistic soundings. This will help you to present and close the deal better by presenting before the client a 3D view of the property they are going to buy or invest.

    Our Designer Artists are expert in all type of exterior and Interior Design like Hotels, Resort, Buildings and residential Properties. we also expert in sketchup modeling design services for low budget project.

    We are providing all kind of 3D Rendering and Architecture services, including Interior - Exterior Rendering, Virtual Reality Solutions and apps Development, 3d Architectural visualization walk through, 360 walkthrough, 3D Floor Plan.

    Website: https://yantramstudio.com/

    Contact: +1 2143770441| info@yantramstudio.com

    Address: 104-19 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, New York, 11375, USA

    Services
    • house rendering
    • 3d interior design
    • interior design
    • bathroom design
    • floor plan design
    • restaurant floor plan design
    • commercial design concept
    • aerial view ideas
    • walkthrough services
    • cgi floor plan
    • cut section rendering
    • landscape rendering services
    • virtual reality
    • virtual reality apps development
    • garden design
    • master plan
    • landscape architecture
    • landscape design
    • garden lighting design
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    • Queens Blvd Forest Hills
    • New York
    • New York, NY, USA
    Address
    104-19 Queens Blvd Forest Hills, New York
    11375 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-2143770441 yantramstudio.com

    Reviews

    Martin Smith Martin Smith
    Excellent Work... Great Dedications. We are architectural design studio,Hope we will work together in future.
    6 months ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Edit
    Reye Thomas
    Amazing work, perfect on time, i recommend Yantram Architectural Design Studio.
    7 months ago
    Project date: September 2021
    Edit
      Add SEO element